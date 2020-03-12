The European Cricket Network (ECN) has announced the postponement of the Catalunya and Barcelona Dream11

European Cricket Series events scheduled in the next two weeks in Spain after fears the COVID-19 transmission.

Dream11 European Cricket Series Barcelona was due to start on Monday, with Dream European Cricket Series Catalunya planned for March 23-27 at Montjuic. Though after a government directive from the Spanish Government to avoid mass gatherings, the decision to not hold the events on the original dates was made by organisers

Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League, Network and Series, explained the decision.

“Due to significant uncertainty based on public health concerns for players, officials and staff, we have been forced to postpone the upcoming two Dream11 European Cricket Series events in Spain,” Weston said.

“We are very mindful of the understandable government concerns regarding travel and public events and must play our part in keeping everyone safe and healthy as a number one priority. We remain committed to growing cricket in all corners of Europe in the months ahead when circumstances permit.”

A travel ban is in place and the Spanish government has also suspended events to be held at the venues that were being dressed for the two competitions.

At this stage, the second edition of the European Cricket League will go ahead as planned. Played from May 31- June 7 at the La Manga Club in Spain 16 clubs from 15 different countries will feature over eight days of T10 action.

Last weekend saw the final of the first European Cricket Series leg, held in Alicante, with Madrid United Cricket Club defeating Pinatar Pirates by nine wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Keep up with news and events from cricket’s new world on Facebook and Twitter pages.

Looking for audio content on the emerging game? Add the Emerging Cricket Podcast to your favourites on Apple, Spotify and Podbean.